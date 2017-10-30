B.C. NDP moves to ban ‘big money’ in municipal elections

The 2018 civic elections is facing a shake-up after Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson introduced legislation that would see a ban on corporate and union donations in municipal elections.

The bill also calls for a $1,200 cap on individual donations per year.

READ MORE: Pressure builds for ‘big money’ ban in B.C. civic elections

“With this legislation, people can be confident that their local and provincial governments will be working for all voters, not just those able to write the largest cheques,” Robinson said in a release.

A bill to ban corporate and union donations at the provincial level was introduced last month.

“These amendments will make sure that democracy at the local level works for everyone, not just a select few,” said Robinson.

WATCH: BC NDP and Greens defend taxpayer ‘allowance’ to ban big money

If the bill passes, the rules will be retroactive to Oct. 31, 2017. Any donations or contributions received under current rules can be used for the 2018 municipal elections.

In a statement, Wendy Booth, president of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM), said the proposed legislation will support fairness during campaigns.

READ MORE: B.C. NDP introduce legislation to ban big money in politics, includes corporate and union donation ban

“B.C. local governments have been asking for a ban on corporate and union donations and a cap on contributions to local election campaigns since 2015.”

The new rules would apply to all local elections and by-elections, including campaigns for councillors, mayors, school trustees and electoral area directors.