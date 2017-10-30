Crash
October 30, 2017 10:18 am
Updated: October 30, 2017 10:20 am

RCMP warn motorists of icy road conditions on the outskirts of Winnipeg Monday

By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP urge motorists around the province to take extra care on the roads.

Manitoba RCMP have called for drivers to slow down and drive for conditions Monday, particularly on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police reported that they have been on scene at multiple incidents across Southern Manitoba.

Traffic has also been diverted around a crash involving a semi-trailer on Highway 1 at Highway 16. There’s no word on the severity of the collision or how long it will take to clear.

