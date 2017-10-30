No charges to be laid in death of inmate at Central East Correctional Centre after ‘physical altercation’ with guards

Kawartha Lakes police say there are no grounds to lay criminal charges in connection to a prisoner at the Central East Correctional Centre (CECC) in Lindsay, Ont., last December.

On Dec. 15, 2016, police were contacted after paramedics arrived at the CECC to respond to an unresponsive inmate. Police say 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri of Ajax, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Centre of Forensic Sciences and Coroners Complex in Toronto later that night for an autopsy.

READ MORE: Family wants answers after Ontario man with schizophrenia killed in jail guard ‘altercation’

Kawartha Lakes Police Service investigated the circumstances surrounding Faqiri’s death. In January they determed Faquir was involved in a “physical altercation with multiple correctional officers” and that force was applied.

“Mr. Faqiri became vital signs absent during this interaction,” police stated on January 30th. “Lifesaving attempts were made to revive Mr. Faqiri, although were unsuccessful. (He) was pronounced dead inside of a cell.”

On Monday police said their investigation was over with no charges being laid.

“Following a thorough analysis of all the evidence and witness statements, and after consulting with the Office of the Crown Attorney and the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services, we have concluded that no grounds exist to process criminal charges against anyone who was involved with Mr. Faqiri prior to his death on December 15th, 2016,” police said in a letter.

READ MORE: Ontario man with schizophrenia who died after ‘altercation’ with jail guards had over 50 injuries: lawyer

Faquiri was admitted to the CECC on Dec. 4 after being charged with assault, threatening death and bodily harm and two counts of aggravated assault. Family said he had schizophrenia and claimed he died from a “physical altercation” with guards.

Earlier this year, a lawyer for the family said a coroner’s report determined Faquir died after sustaining dozens of “blunt-force trauma” injuries.

“We understand from conversations with the coroner’s office that the video shows there were a number of guards involved in this attempt to so-called restrain Soleiman,” said lawyer Nader Hasan in July.

Police made no mention of the alleged altercation in Monday’s release.