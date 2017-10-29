City of Vancouver releases resident designs for Arbutus Greenway

The City of Vancouver has released what some residents want the Arbutus Greenway to look like.

Director of Transportation Lon LaClaire says his team wanted to get a city-wide perspective on the project.

More than 100 people participated in putting together design ideas for Sunday’s open house and LaClaire says, “Of the 100 participants, we have people from every one of the neighbourhoods from across the entire city. We also wanted to capture the age range, so we had people who were young, people who were old, middle-aged as participants. Male and female.”

He says the city is looking at the ideas, and will incorporate some into the project.

“We have a city team that’s working on this project and we have consultants that are hired. They’re going to look at all these ideas and really extract the really great stuff and find a way to incorporate that into the preferred design scheme.”

He says participants were not asked about what kind of transportation they would take, and that a final plan for the project will go to council as early as June following a public consultation period.