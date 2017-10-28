Marijuana policy
B.C. Truckers Association weighs in on how government should handle legal pot

The B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) is weighing in with four recommendations on how it thinks the government should handle legalized marijuana.

President and CEO Louise Yako says the association is recommending the provincial and federal governments work together to provide a unified set of rules, and a timeline for implementation.

One recommendation is to modify the criminal code to include a cannabis impairment offence.

It also supports a zero-tolerance policy for ‘safety sensitive’ occupations, such as commercial drivers.

“To agree on a regulatory framework, to allow employers of workers in safety-sensitive occupations, to conduct random workplace drug and alcohol testing, and that’s to ensure both their safety and the safety of the driving public.”

Yako says the BCTA also wants to see a roadside testing protocol created.

British Columbians have until Wednesday, Nov. 1 to share their suggestions with the provincial government.

Non-medical cannabis is set to become legal in Canada by Canada Day 2018.

