Metal detectors, bag checks now in place at Edmonton City Hall

New security measures announced earlier this year are now in place at Edmonton City Hall.

Metal detectors were set up outside city hall chambers earlier this week. Starting with the city’s next committee and council meetings — on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 — people in attendance will be required to go through a metal detector before heading into chambers.

The city is also installing a half wall to separate the public from city staff and councillors.

“There may be slight delays for the public as we introduce these changes to the entry process,” city manager Linda Cochrane said. “We hope the public will be patient and understand that the screening change will improve the council and council committee meeting experience.”

People attending meetings may also have their bags and purses searched as part of the new security protocol. Firearms, ammunition, projectiles, stun guns, edged weapons, explosives, flammable substances, food and drinks are not allowed.

The security changes have been in the works for several months, after the idea was first floated around this time last year. City staff insist the changes have nothing to do with any specific event, but rather are part of a “regular security assessment.”

Similar security measures are in place at other government centres throughout Canada.