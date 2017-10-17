Regina ranks near bottom on list of best places to be a woman in country

According to the publication by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, Regina has ranked 21 out of 25 cities on a list comparing the best places to be a woman in Canada.

The categories studied included economic security, education, health, leadership and security.

Regina ranked high in leadership, scoring a rank of 9. This is mostly due to 39 per cent of women holding management positions in and around Regina. In politics, however, women only make up 24 per cent of elected officials and only two out of 15 mayors in the province are women.

The wage gap in Regina has remained unchanged for five years, with women here taking home 73 per cent of what men are taking home. The Queen City ranked 22 in economic security.

For personal security, the publication talked about sexual assault and domestic violence. It found that 17 per cent of sexual assault reports were unfounded, which means police investigated and found that no crime occurred. The national unfounded rate is 19 per cent.

It also mentioned that both sexual assault and domestic violence is underreported.

For a broader look, the study put Regina one spot ahead of Calgary, while Winnipeg, Edmonton and Saskatoon rank 17th, 18th and 19th respectively.

The think tank says Victoria is the best place, while Windsor, Ont. is the worst.

It also says sexual assault is the only violent crime not on the decline in Canada, and every city still struggles with high rates of sexual and domestic violence.

With files from the Canadian Press