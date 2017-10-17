Crime
October 17, 2017 11:33 am
Updated: October 17, 2017 11:35 am

Father of slain Quebec officer Thierry LeRoux asking feds for stricter gun rules

By The Canadian Press

The father of a slain Quebec police officer wants to see the federal government tighten restrictions on who can have weapons.

Michel LeRoux says he wrote to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale this week about his son Thierry, who was shot to death in February 2016.

The rookie officer had been on the job for just six months with the Lac-Simon police department serving the Algonquin community in northwestern Quebec.

Michel LeRoux said in an interview authorities told him the man who killed his son had his weapons taken away months before the shooting after being hospitalized.

READ MORE: Quebec officer slain in the line of duty remembered at public visitation

He claims they were subsequently ordered returned – delivered by Thierry Leroux himself – despite a history of suicidal behaviour.

READ MORE: Police officer, 2nd man shot in Lac-Simon identified

In his letter to Goodale, he is asking for tougher controls to prevent those with violent, threatening or suicidal tendencies from having access to weapons.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Algonquin
Canada gun laws
Canada gun safety
gun safety
Lac-simon police
Michel LeRoux
Quebec gun laws
Quebec gun safety
Ralph Goodale
Thierry Leroux

