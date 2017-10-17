Winnipeg teen charged after police said she attacked, robbed woman on bus

A 16-year-old Winnipeg teen has been charged after causing a disturbance on a public transit bus.

At approximately 8 p.m. Monday Winnipeg police were contacted by a transit bus driver regarding an intoxicated teen. While on the bus the teen began yelling and swearing at a female passenger, grabbing her purse, striking her in the chest and eventually threatening to kill her.

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

General patrol members located the bus at Kenaston Boulevard and Grant Avenue where the teen was removed from the bus and arrested.

The teen faces the following charges: