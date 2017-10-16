Ontario law to create abortion clinic safe zones to be fast-tracked

TORONTO – Ontario’s major political parties have agreed to fast track legislation that would create safe zones around abortion clinics in the province.

The legislation would create bubbles of between 50 and 150 metres around Ontario’s eight abortion clinics, in which anti-abortion protests, advising a person not to get an abortion, and intimidation or interfering with a woman’s ability to access the services will be banned.

Ontario is making it safer for women in the province to obtain abortion services by pushing forward legislation which would create safe zones around abortion clinics.

The Liberal government proposed the legislation after reports of intimidation, harassment and assault toward women who were trying to access abortion and other reproductive services at a clinic in Ottawa.

The bill has all-party support but became a political football earlier this month when the Liberals declined a Progressive Conservative motion to pass it immediately, with no debate or committee hearings.

The Tories accused the Liberals of playing wedge politics with the issue, suggesting the Liberals had hoped that drawing it out would expose divisions within the PC party.

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi says it was always the Liberals’ intention to pass the legislation as quickly as possible, and once they learned of the opposition parties’ support for it, he proposed a sped up timeline that could see the bill pass next Wednesday.