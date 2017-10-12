Man, 21, charged with manslaughter in death of Mississauga man

Peel Regional Police say they made an arrest in the death of a 23-year-old man in Mississauga.

Police responded to a medical assist call in the area of Queen Street South and Tannery Street before 3 a.m. last Saturday, where a man was found with blunt force trauma injuries due to a physical altercation.

They say Alan Connor Drew of Mississauga died in hospital on Sunday.

Investigators say Cameron Bakker, 21, of Mississauga, was arrested on Wednesday and was to appear in court Thursday in Brampton to face a manslaughter charge.



Story continues below N/R Peel Police – Male Arrested in Relation to Peel Region’s 13th Homicide of the Year – https://t.co/sNFNSMOAAG — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) October 12, 2017

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up by Drew’s friends to build a memorial bench. More than $10,000 of a $2,000 goal had been collected by Thursday afternoon.

“Alan ‘Connor’ Drew left a special mark on everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him,” says the GoFundMe page.

“Nothing will ever compare to the kindness and love he showed, and he was taken from all of us far before his time.

The GoFundMe page says the additional funds raised will be donated to the family.

Police say Drew is Peel Region’s 13th homicide of the year.

With files from Briana Carnegie, AM640.