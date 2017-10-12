Auditor general says Alberta fails to monitor film, TV grants

The auditor general says Alberta’s multimillion-dollar grant program for film and TV productions has been abused because of loose rules and poor oversight.

Merwan Saher says grant recipients have been breaking the rules by hiring people and buying services from out of province — and he says one person claimed salary expenses on the set for three different jobs.

The $43-million Alberta Production Grant disallowed out-of-province spending, but Saher says the Tourism Department told him their rules on ineligible spending were so loose, they couldn’t enforce them.

Saher says the department changed the rules last year, but never put them in place.

And he says the government still gave money to movie and TV producers who were believed to be abusing the grant system.

Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said in a statement he agrees with the auditor general’s recommendations to improve the controls over administration of the Alberta Production Grant.

“Prior to the auditor general’s audit and subsequent report, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism began addressing the need for strengthened financial and audit controls of the Alberta Production Grant,” he said.

“The former Conservative government designed a bottomless grant program, with no financial accountability measures and limited oversight. We know Albertans expect us to invest responsibly and in areas that will bring the largest economic and cultural benefit to Alberta.

Miranda said a new grant program announced last week, the Screen-Based Production Grant, has stricter financial controls.

“The new Screen-Based Production Grant addresses the Office of the Auditor General’s recommendations including: defining and documenting clear, easy-to-understand criteria for Alberta eligible expenses; creating and communicating program guidelines to stakeholders; enhancing monitoring of the grants; and developing a structured risk assessment framework.”

