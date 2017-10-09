Traffic
October 9, 2017 5:13 pm
Updated: October 9, 2017 5:14 pm

6 people, including 3 children, sent to hospital after serious crash east of Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

File: RCMP Cruiser.

File/ Global News
Six people were taken to hospital Monday afternoon after a serious two-vehicle crash just east of Edmonton.

The crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Township Road 520 and Range Road 232, just outside the city’s southeast limits.

RCMP said a pickup truck collided with a car. Five people from inside the truck, including three children, were taken to hospital. The driver of the car, which had no passengers, was also taken to hospital.

RCMP did not know the extent of the people’s injuries.

The intersection was shut down to traffic Monday afternoon. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

More to come…

