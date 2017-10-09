6 people, including 3 children, sent to hospital after serious crash east of Edmonton
Six people were taken to hospital Monday afternoon after a serious two-vehicle crash just east of Edmonton.
The crash happened at around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Township Road 520 and Range Road 232, just outside the city’s southeast limits.
RCMP said a pickup truck collided with a car. Five people from inside the truck, including three children, were taken to hospital. The driver of the car, which had no passengers, was also taken to hospital.
RCMP did not know the extent of the people’s injuries.
The intersection was shut down to traffic Monday afternoon. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.