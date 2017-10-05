23 years later murder of twin babies near Princeton remains a mystery

They should be celebrating their 23 birthdays, but instead police are appealing for information about their deaths.

Twenty-three years later, RCMP are hoping for tips to help solve the double homicide of two newborn babies in the Princeton area.

On October 9, 1994 a man looking for a knife in an outhouse pit at Allison Lake Provincial Park, north of Princeton, made a tragic discovery.

He found a black garbage bag that had the bodies of two baby girls inside. Police said the twins were still attached to their umbilical cords and placenta.

“The autopsy confirmed that the pair were alive and healthy when they were left, and would have weighed in at around 6 lbs. each,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk in a media release.

“The infants were breathing when born and both would have survived if proper care had been provided following the birth.”

Police said officials looked through B.C. medical records for twin pregnancies but never found the girls’ mother.

RCMP said that could mean the woman didn’t receive medical care in the province for her pregnancy and may have been from another country or another part of Canada.

“It has never been determined if the newborns’ mother was involved in their death or whether she may have been a victim herself,” Moskaluk said.

“Someone is culpable for the two deaths and for 23 years now we have lacked the information to establish the evidence to make someone accountable for the infants’ deaths.”

The babies were ultimately buried in the Princeton Cemetery.