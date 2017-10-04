Firestone Textiles plant in Woodstock to close, 170 jobs lost

Employees at the Firestone Fibers and Textiles facility in Woodstock learned early Wednesday morning the plant with over 80 years history in the community will be closing in 2018.

Bridgestone Canada Inc. announced Wednesday it would close the plant over an 18-month period.

The closure affects 35 salaried employees and 135 hourly employees.

“There is a strong team at the Woodstock plant, and we are grateful for our employees’ contributions to our business and the community. In light of increasing global competition and difficult market conditions, however, it is no longer viable to maintain operations in Woodstock,” said Bill Thompson, chief operating officer, Bridgestone Americas, Inc., in a release.

READ MORE: CAMI strike impacts London parts supplier

The closure of the plant will come as a blow to the community. It first opened in 1936 and currently produces Nylon 6 for external customers, and reinforcement materials for Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, Firestone Industrial Products and Firestone Building Products.

Bridgestone says the closure will occur over an 18-month period starting Dec. 31, finishing in the second half of 2018.

“We are committed to helping to reduce the impact of this decision on affected employees and the community,” Thompson said. “We are proud of our long-standing presence in Woodstock and our Canadian footprint, and are focused first on our employees through this transition, but also on our customers, suppliers and community partners.”

READ MORE: Siemens closes Tillsonburg plant, 340 jobs lost

The plant closure comes at the conclusion of the workers’ current contract, which was finalized in 2015 and set to run for three years.

The company says in addition to severance packages, they are working with the union to determine how to best support those affected, which may include outplacement assistance and onsite job fairs.

The workers are represented by the Local 175 of the United Food and Commercial Workers.