Woman, 25, dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle near Toronto’s York University
A 25-year-old female pedestrian has died after being hit by a car just south of York University.
Emergency crews responded to Sentinel and Cook roads around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Paramedics said the victim suffered trauma to the head.
She was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and has since died in hospital.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
