Canada
October 3, 2017 6:11 pm
Updated: October 3, 2017 7:23 pm

Woman, 25, dies in hospital after being hit by vehicle near Toronto’s York University

By AM640

A woman in her 20s has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at Sentinel and Cook roads.

Don Mitchell / AM640 / Global News Toronto
A 25-year-old female pedestrian has died after being hit by a car just south of York University.

Emergency crews responded to Sentinel and Cook roads around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Paramedics said the victim suffered trauma to the head.

She was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and has since died in hospital.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

