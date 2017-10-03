More than 110 property-related charges for trio accused of rash of thefts in southeastern Sask.

RCMP have charged three adults with more than 110 property-related offences for thefts that happened in early September in southeastern Saskatchewan.

The communities that were affected include Yorkton, Melville and Churchbridge, among others.

More than $200,000 in stolen property was recovered, including vehicles and tools.

Thirty-six-year-old Jason Kevin Campbell of Innisfail is facing 40 Criminal Code offences, including:

Five counts Possession of Stolen Property over $5000

15 counts Possession of Stolen Property under $5000

Two counts Break and Enter/Theft

17 counts Breach of Probation

One count Driving While Prohibited

Twenty-seven-year-old Janelle Brianne Umpherville of Calgary is charged with 37 Criminal Code offences, including:

Five counts Possession of Stolen Property over $5000

15 counts Possession of Stolen Property under $5000

One count Break and Enter/Theft

16 counts Breach of Probation

Thirty-three-year-old Blain Gilbert Bruce Gaudet of Yorkton is facing 37 Criminal Code offences, including:

Five counts Possession of Stolen Property over $5000

15 counts Possession of Stolen Property under $5000

One count Break and Enter/Theft

16 counts Breach of Probation

All three are also facing charges in Alberta. Umpherville will appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on October 16, Gaudet will appear on Oct 17 and Campbell will appear on October 27.