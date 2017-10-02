Kelowna murder victim killed with hammer blows to the back of his head

A murder trial started Monday in Kelowna for the man accused of killing his room-mate in June 2015.

The body of Warren Welters, 51, was found in his blood-spattered bedroom in an upstairs suite of a house at 941 Bernard Avenue near downtown Kelowna.

Sixty-four year old Daniel Garth Ruff is charged with second-degree murder.

Welters was found face down on his bed, dead of blunt force trauma to his head.

Ruff made the 9-1-1 call, saying he just got home to find Welters and it looked like he had been attacked.

The prosecutor, Colin Forsyth, said in his opening statement to the jury the accused found the victim “Either sleeping or passed out on the bed. The Crown contends he then struck the deceased, Mr. Welters, with four blows to the back of his head with a hammer.”

It’s further alleged Ruff cleaned the hammer and changed his blood-stained shirt. And Ruff allegedly confessed to the killing to a friend just afterwards.

“He told Harry Wallace that he had just killed Warren. He further told Harry he had killed him with a hammer,” said Forsyth.

The trial evidence includes a hammer found in the home and three articles of Ruff’s clothing.

A DNA expert is expected to testify the clothing was spattered with the victim’s blood.

As to the motive for the slaying, it’s the Crown’s theory the two men didn’t get along and fought frequently.

It’s further alleged the two drank a lot of alcohol the day of the killing at the home.

The jury is expected to hear from about 30 prosecution witnesses over the next two weeks.