Canada
September 27, 2017 7:46 pm

Deputy Clerk no longer employed with City of Regina

By Web Producer  Global News

Two weeks after it came to light that a senior city employee received a fake MBA, she is no longer employed with the City.

File / Global News
A A

Two weeks after it came to light that a senior city employee received a fake MBA, she is no longer employed with the City.

The MBA was not essential to her job, and she completed it on her own time and money.

READ MORE: City to review hiring practices following employee’s unaccredited MBA

It’s not clear why Erna Hall, now-former Deputy Clerk for the City of Regina, is out of a job.

The City was tight-lipped, providing a short statement from JP Cullen, Executive Director of Organization & People with the City of Regina:

Erna Hall is no longer employed at the City of Regina. As this is a personnel matter, the City cannot provide specific details.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Regina
deputy clerk
Erna Hall
fake MBA
JP Cullen

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News