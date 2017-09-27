Deputy Clerk no longer employed with City of Regina

Two weeks after it came to light that a senior city employee received a fake MBA, she is no longer employed with the City.

The MBA was not essential to her job, and she completed it on her own time and money.

READ MORE: City to review hiring practices following employee’s unaccredited MBA

It’s not clear why Erna Hall, now-former Deputy Clerk for the City of Regina, is out of a job.

The City was tight-lipped, providing a short statement from JP Cullen, Executive Director of Organization & People with the City of Regina:

Erna Hall is no longer employed at the City of Regina. As this is a personnel matter, the City cannot provide specific details.