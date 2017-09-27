London Police seek to identify man wanted in sexual assault investigation

Police are turning to the public for help in locating a male suspect wanted in connection to a reported sexual assault Friday in the city’s east end.

The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. near Dundas Street and First Street, police said Wednesday.

According to investigators, an adult female was walking south on the eastern side of First Street, just north of Dundas, when an unknown male approached her from behind and touched her inappropriately before fleeing south on First Street on foot.

Police say they’re looking to identify the suspect, described as a black male in his 20s, at least six-feet-tall with a slim build and shoulder-length curly black hair. He was wearing a red basketball jersey with the word “Rose” in white letters on the back, shorts, and running shoes, police said.

“It was reported that a female driving by had asked the victim if she was okay. Investigators are interested in speaking with this citizen,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at londoncrimestoppers.com