London police promise visible presence at unsanctioned Western homecoming party

London police are promising a visible presence and a “strict but fair enforcement approach” when it comes to an unsanctioned Western homecoming street party scheduled for Saturday along Broughdale Avenue.

The unofficial homecoming celebrations, dubbed “Faux-Co,” come in response to a move by Western administrators to push back official homecoming from late September to October. This year, official homecoming will take place on Oct. 21.

Western officials first made the date change last year in a bid to curb unsanctioned parties along Broughdale, a mostly student-populated off-campus neighbourhood.

Some 10,000 people packed the street during an unsanctioned homecoming party in 2015, prompting safety concerns. Some EMS personnel attending calls along Broughdale were unable to travel down the crowded street. Incidents that year included someone being impaled by a fence, one person suffering a severe allergic reaction, and another falling off a rooftop.

While school administrators believe pushing the date back will see reduced rowdiness — students will be more focused on mid-terms and assignments and the weather will be cooler, they say — some are seeing it as an opportunity to celebrate homecoming twice.

Some 4,900 people have already expressed their intent to take part in Saturday’s festivities, while an additional 3,300 have expressed interest, according to a Facebook event page named “Real Western Homecoming: 2017.”

On Wednesday, police and school officials advised students and others planning on attending the event to find alternate plans.

“The [London Police Service] mission is to maintain a highly visible presence in the areas directly adjacent to Western University during the unsanctioned Fake Homecoming street party in order to ensure public safety,” police said in a release.

“[The London Police Service] will take a strict but fair enforcement approach on Broughdale Avenue and the surrounding area.”

Issues pertaining to impaired driving, Liquor Licence Act violations, the blocking of roads, and public nuisance parties and noise complaints would see tickets and charges handed out as appropriate, police said, adding property damage and violence would not be tolerated.

Western University President Amit Chakma issued a similar statement, saying those planning to attend the event were “taking considerable safety risks.”

“Western students are members of the London community and as such are governed by the same laws and regulations as other citizens,” Chakma said. “An event such as this runs the risk of violating the Criminal Code, and in such circumstances, participants risk possible criminal charges or other sanctions. Should someone be injured, there is also the potential for civil action to be brought against individuals participating.”

Students, he noted, should also be aware that the school’s Code of Student Conduct can also apply in some cases of off-campus behaviour.

“Western is prepared to review any incidents arising from this event to determine whether to pursue sanctions under the Code,” he said.

“Those taking part in this unsanctioned event bear full personal responsibility for their actions.”

– With files from Tom Fraser, Jess Brady