Man who killed paraplegic family friend in Calgary in 2000 granted unescorted passes from jail

A new set of freedoms for a former drug addict who brutally killed a paraplegic family friend in Calgary more than 17 years ago.

Douglas Arthur Klein was savagely beaten over several days during the summer of 2000, eventually stabbed, then was left face-down on his own waterbed, where a hole had been cut and he drowned.

Nearly two years later, Tyler Preston Agate was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 20 years.

Court heard it was all over Klein refusing to give Agate ten dollars and a place to stay.

Agate was first given escorted temporary passes from prison in January 2015.

In documents obtained by News Talk 770, the Parole Board of Canada has upgraded the freedoms to unescorted passes for six months. The passes are subject to a handful of conditions and will be used for personal development and family contact.

The board heard the case last week, painting the picture of a reformed man who understood the gravity of his crime.

“Near the end of the hearing, you became emotional thinking about your offending and the damage you caused the victim and his family,” the decision read.

Agate, 47, has been in minimum-security prison since 2013 and, according to the board, no behavioural concerns have been reported. He is also assessed as a low/moderate risk to reoffend.

“Given the last word, you said if you were to return to substance abuse, you would be damaging yourself,” the board continued. “In retrospect, you now see the damage you did to yourself growing up.”

Agate is now eligible for day parole but has not applied. He is eligible for full parole in July 2020.