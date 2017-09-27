X-ray of pregnant Manitoba dog reveals quite the litter

A Winnipeg dog rescue group is shocked after an X-ray revealed one of its dog is expecting nine puppies.

“Everyone freaked out,” Lindsay Gillanders, with Manitoba Underdogs Rescue, said. The rescue didn’t even know the dog was expecting until the X-ray.

It clearly shows how the puppies are forming in the tight space. Their mom, Beans, is a German Shepherd mix and dogs that size typically see litters of about six puppies, making nine well above average.

Gillanders said the dog, was brought into care by the rescue from central Manitoba earlier this summer. She is considered feral and volunteers with the staff are working to build up her trust with humans.

At the time of rescue Beans had her three puppies with her and would have already been expecting this litter.

“She would have been nursing pups and having pups at the same time,” Gillanders said.

It is expected Beans will have her litter in two weeks however because she has heart worms the delivery is considered high risk. She will then need treatment. Between that and caring for the puppies, Manitoba Underdogs is worried about the impact to the rescue.

READ MORE: Brutally abused Manitoba puppy given a new lease on life

“It is a huge drain on our resources and we are already stretched pretty thin,” Gillanders said.

Donations of pet food and money to cover veterinary care are being accepted. Foster homes will also be needed for the puppies.

READ MORE: Manitoba rescue shelter pleading for financial help after saving 13 dogs from freezing

Once the dogs are born, they will stay with Beans for a few weeks before going to foster homes in pairs. Manitoba Underdogs expects the puppies to be ready for adoption by January.