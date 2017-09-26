Heist at Whistler art gallery spurs police to ask for public’s help

Whistler RCMP say that several expensive items were stolen from an art gallery Monday morning. The Black Tusk Gallery was broken into at approximately 4:56 a.m.

A nearby witness heard a loud noise and saw a man fleeing the gallery.

The suspect is described as being a male of average build, approximately 5’ 9”, last seen wearing a black hoodie with white rectangular colouring on the rear of the hood, white belt, grey pants and what appears to be white runners.

Security footage has also been made available in an attempt to identify the suspect. Whistler RCMP has not released any information on what items were stolen or their specific value.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Const. Clark with the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.