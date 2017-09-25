City of Kelowna ponders where legal pot should be sold

The City of Kelowna is pondering where recreational marijuana should be distributed and sold once it is legalized next summer.

Today the B.C. government launched an ambitious five week public consultation process.

It is also staging consultations with stakeholders from local governments, First Nations, law enforcement, health workers, and the agriculture sector.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth made the announcement to municipal leaders gathered in Vancouver for the Union of BC Municipalities convention.

As for how pot is sold, Farnworth said the province is open to municipalities tailoring their own retail models.

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran said the municipality wants to hear from the public on where legal cannabis should be sold.

“Whether it be through a government model like current BC liquor stores, or whether it be the private model, the cold beer and wine stores, city council doesn’t really have a preference at this point, but certainly we will wait to hear from the community.”

Basran said the jury is still out on whether or not current dispensaries will be part of the pot plan.

“If it’s the private distribution model, then certainly depending on where these current facilities are located, that will be something we will consider,” he said.

Bob Kay, owner of the Be Kind dispensary in Kelowna, said the city should partner with the already established pot industry.

“Keep it in their own community, have a privatized relationship with dispensaries, and I think it will work out really well.”

Kay said he’ll be encouraging his 15,000 members to make their voices heard.

“We provide public access here at this particular location here in Kelowna to allow them to come out and fill in that public consultation online,” he said.

The province and cities also have to figure out a revenue sharing process, with municipalities like Kelowna expecting a piece of the lucrative pie.