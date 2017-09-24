Cyclist injured after collision with taxi near Parc Lafontaine

A 23-year-old cyclist is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening head injuries after a collision with a taxi cab.

The collision happened at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, at the intersection of du-Parc-Lafontaine Avenue and Cherrier Street.

According to Montreal police, the cyclist was heading east on Cherrier when he was struck by a cab heading north on du-Parc-Lafontaine.

Witnesses told police the cyclist went through a red light.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for head trauma. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.