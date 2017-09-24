Cyclist injured after collision with taxi near Parc Lafontaine
A 23-year-old cyclist is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening head injuries after a collision with a taxi cab.
The collision happened at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, at the intersection of du-Parc-Lafontaine Avenue and Cherrier Street.
READ MORE: Cyclist dies after being hit by school bus in Montreal
According to Montreal police, the cyclist was heading east on Cherrier when he was struck by a cab heading north on du-Parc-Lafontaine.
READ MORE: Ghost bike ceremony held in honour of dead Montreal cyclist
Witnesses told police the cyclist went through a red light.
The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for head trauma. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.