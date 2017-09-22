2 elections in 1 month for residents west and north of Edmonton

Residents who live west and north of Edmonton are voting for politicians at the municipal and federal levels within a week of each other next month.

Alberta municipal elections are set for Oct. 16. But for residents just outside of Edmonton, there is a federal by-election for the riding of Sturgeon River-Parkland a week later on Oct. 23.

Rona Ambrose was the long-time Member of Pariament, but announced in July she was stepping down after 13 years.

This has federal election officials reminding voters — if they have any questions on their voting eligibility to check in with them. You can check an Elections Canada map to see if you fall in the region.

“There’s two elections happening, federal and municipal, our offices are open and running now — so if you have any questions — elections.ca,” said John Enright with Elections Canada.

Advance voting days for the federal by-election are Oct. 13, 14, 15 and 16.