73-year-old Nanaimo woman in critical condition after being rolled over and dragged by own vehicle

A 73-year-old woman is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after her vehicle rolled over her and then dragged her down her driveway in Nanaimo on Thursday night.

A neighbour witnessed the ordeal, ran to help and using his car jack was able to lift the vehicle off the woman and pull her out, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

Fire and B.C. paramedics treated the woman at the scene before taking her to a local hospital.

Later Thursday night she was taken by ground ambulance to a hospital in Victoria, where she remains in critical condition.

Mounties remained on the scene to get a better understanding of what happened.

“Investigators have determined after speaking with witnesses that the vehicle was not turned on at the time of the accident but they are unsure how it is that the female ended up becoming pinned underneath it, then being dragged,” Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien said.