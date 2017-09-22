Florida family watches as home of 48 years swallowed by sinkhole

A Florida family will soon be searching for a new place to gather after their home of nearly five decades was lost to a sinkhole.

Elena Hale said cracks began appearing in the wall of her grandparents’ Apopka home Monday night, and the wall was separating from the ceiling when they woke early Tuesday morning. A hole in the yard grew larger as the morning went on, and the bottom of the house was starting to sag by 11 a.m.

“By that point, my grandparents had the fire department there, so they helped them move a lot of the furniture toward the front of the house so that we could get it out,” Hale said. “And then it was just a matter of time, to be honest. The sinkhole was growing rapidly.”

READ MORE: Rapidly expanding Florida sinkhole swallows 2 homes in its path

The back section of the house eventually collapsed into the sinkhole. Ellen and Garry Miller have moved to a hotel while they figure out what to do next, but rebuilding the condemned house doesn’t seem to be an option.

“My grandparents don’t want to live on the property any longer because they just don’t feel comfortable being there,” Hale said. “It was pretty hard on both of them.”

Hale said she’s glad that rescue workers from Orange County Fire Rescue were able to help her grandparents save a lot of their belongings, especially personal items. But she said she’ll miss having the home, where her grandparents have lived since 1969, as a gathering place for her family. Her aunt lives right next door and her mother lives just a few minutes away.

“I’m 20, and I’ve spent every Christmas Eve at that house since I was born,” Hale said. “It’s a point of family contact. It’s definitely going to be hard to get used to not having the house in the family.”

READ MORE: The night a Nova Scotia house fell into the ground

Hale said her grandparents will probably buy another home in the area. They’re responsible for filling in the sinkhole, but Hale said their insurance company seems to be looking at Hurricane Irma’s passing earlier this month as a potential cause of the sinkhole. The hole measured about six metres across and 4.6 metres deep on Tuesday, but Hale said it’s actually still growing.

WATCH: Hurricane Irma blamed for sinkhole opening up under Florida home

“We’re really concerned about the houses next door because you never really know what’s going on underneath,” Hale said.

Hale has set up a page for her grandparents on a crowdfunding site to help cover some of the expenses of finding a new home in the near future.

“It’s still very hard on them to realize that what was their home for so many years is now underneath the ground and unsalvageable,” Hale said.

Apopka is in central Florida, about 29 kilometres northwest of Orlando. A second sinkhole opened up down the street from the Miller’s home Thursday, but it wasn’t an immediate threat to any homes.