Intercepted shipment of drugs destined for Ontario leads to charges against 4 GTA residents

Four residents in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) are facing charges after an international shipment of heroin and opium, disguised as marble tiles, was intercepted in Montreal.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said they were notified after Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials at the Port of Montreal had inspected a shipping container being sent to Richmond Hill, Ont. from Afghanistan.

READ MORE:

About 29 kilograms of heroin and 604 grams of opium were found hidden in boxes of marble tiles.

The RCMP was notified and search warrants were executed with the help of York Regional Police in Aurora, Richmond Hill and Stouffville.

Four residents were charged, although RCMP anticipate there will be further charges in the ongoing investigation.

READ MORE:

Mustapha Naqizadah, 31, of Aurora; Edwin Tang, 27, of Richmond Hill and Kyle James Gunn, 33, of Richmond Hill are facing three charges of conspiracy to import a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy to commit the offence of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A fourth person, Mohammad Najafi-Fard, 63, of Richmond Hill faces two charges including conspiracy to import a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit the offence of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

READ MORE:

“The RCMP will continue to work with our Law Enforcement partners to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible for the import and distribution of drugs, and prevent them from profiting from their criminal enterprise,” said Superintendent Chris Leather RCMP GTA Commander in a statement.

“Illicit drugs are a blight on our society and destructive to our communities and neighbourhoods.”