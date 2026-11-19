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Warning: This story contains sensitive subject matter involving suicide.

A new Quebec survey has found that many respondents who lost a loved one to suicide can have conflicting responses to the tragedy.

The survey revealed 56 per cent of people who had someone close to them die by suicide had reported experiencing suicidal thoughts at some point in their lives and that 20 per cent of these respondents had experienced suicidal thoughts over the past year.

The survey also found that 56 per cent of respondents reported feeling satisfied with their lives today.

The numbers highlight the complexities of the grieving process for those who have lost a loved one to suicide, according to Cécile Bardon, psychology professor at l’Université du Québec à Montréal.

Bardon, the director of a research centre on suicide and end-of-life ethics, says the survey also shows how feelings of grief and of satisfaction are not mutually exclusive.

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“You can go through something that is emotionally profound and deeply troubling, yet still be able to experience good moments along the way,” Bardon said in an interview.

Three suicide prevention groups surveyed over 304 Quebecers who had someone close to them die by suicide between September and October 2026 as part of the study.

The report notes that its results are not representative of the general population of those bereaved by suicide but provides a first insight into their experiences and needs.

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Grief stemming from a suicide is long-lasting, said Hugo Fournier, president and CEO of a Quebec suicide prevention association.

“It’s unique because those who are grieving can find a certain balance in their lives while still suffering. They may experience distress and despair and, at the same time, feel satisfied with certain aspects of their lives,” he said.

Some people express guilt over feeling fulfilled in certain aspects of their lives — at work or socially — while still bearing the burden of grief over a loved one who died by suicide, Fournier adds.

According to the researchers, grief related to suicide often brings about regret, difficulty understanding what led to the act, and even anger toward the person who died.

“It’s very difficult to reconcile that anger with the sorrow we feel and the guilt we experience. It results in a grieving process that can be very, very complex,” Bardon explained.

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She added that a “core group of people” will experience traumatic grief, meaning they are severely impacted by the event.

According to the study, an average of about 80 people are affected by each suicide. These include the person’s loved ones — family and friends — but also co-workers, classmates, and perhaps teammates on a sports team or in a theatre troupe.

First responders, such as police officers, paramedics, or medical staff, may be confronted with several suicides in a year. They are exposed not only to death but also to the distress of the bereaved.

“Their coping mechanisms must also be supported so that they can continue to fulfil their role as a conduit for consistent and effective information to those who are grieving,” said Bardon.

“A first responder who is deeply affected and shaken by what they’re experiencing may become someone who clings rigidly to procedures, withdraws into themselves, and fails to show empathy toward the family,” she added.

In fact, the survey highlights a need for faster access to support and resources following the death.

The report shows that 43 per cent of participants received support services they considered acceptable within the month following the death, but 46 per cent would have liked to receive them more quickly. Another 14 per cent reported not receiving services they considered acceptable.

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Fournier believes that at the critical moment when the event occurs, front line responders do act quickly and suicide prevention centres typically offer support.

However, followup care needs to be improved, said Bardon.

While the bereaved are often well-surrounded very soon after the death, “it’s when everyone goes back to their normal lives that they find themselves all alone,” she noted.

Among the resources used, support groups are the most highly valued. Online discussion forums are also becoming increasingly popular, said Fournier.

Some rather unexpected sources of comfort were also mentioned in the survey, such as the coroner, who often speaks with the family to prepare a report. The exchange of information between the coroner and the bereaved can potentially have a positive effect and shed light on the circumstances around the death, said Bardon.

Fournier hopes that the survey will help those who have lost a loved one by suicide feel less alone and relieve their feelings of guilt, especially on international suicide bereavement day, which takes place Nov. 21.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988, Canada’s national suicide prevention helpline.