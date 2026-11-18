Winnipeg police are seeking additional victims after recovering allegedly stolen jewelry.
The 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman from Toronto were accused of distraction thefts and removed from Canada, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release. In July, the pair was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit fraud, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and proceeds of crime under $5,000.
Get daily National news
Police executed search warrants and recovered allegedly stolen gold necklaces that belonged to victims in Winnipeg, Selkirk and Barrie, Ont. The recovered goods were returned to their rightful owners, WPS said.
Police said the man and woman targeted older adults by swapping real gold necklaces for imitations, according to a police news release issued in July.
Anyone who believes they, or someone they know, was targeted by the suspects between June and July of this year is asked by police to contact its major crimes unit investigators.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.