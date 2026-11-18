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WINNIPEG – Tyler Boucher tried not to smile after he scored his first NHL goal on Tuesday.

His Ottawa Senators teammates made sure he did.

After all, the forward’s goal came in his NHL debut and ended up being the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

“I was trying not to smile and then all the boys were just face washing me, so it was good,” Boucher said.

“I think it was (Thomas Chabot and Tim Stutzle). Obviously, it’s a good feeling to score in your first game and it was even better to get the win.”

It was also a long time coming.

Boucher, 23, was selected 10th overall in the 2021 NHL draft, but then battled a list of injuries that included a knee, shoulder, groin and leg.

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“It was just a long, brutal road, honestly,” he said. “Just like a lot of injuries. My seasons kept getting broken up. It was tough, but finally caught some runway, just staying healthy.

“It was nice to build off that. Obviously, to finally get here was great, so I’m happy.”

He played 17 games with the AHL Belleville Senators this season before his call-up, registering five goals and five assists.

Two special people were cheering him on among the 13,516 fans at Canada Life Centre.

His excited parents, Brian and Melissa, were captured on the scoreboard video after his goal.

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Brian was an NHL goalie, playing 328 regular-season games for seven teams from 1999-2013. He’s currently an analyst on TNT for Philadelphia Flyers games, the team that drafted him in 1995 (22nd overall).

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Boucher said he didn’t know where his parents were sitting as he was focusing on the game.

“I’m sure they’ll be happy to see me and I know they’re pumped for me,” he said. “It’s just been awesome how much they’ve supported me, like my mom and stuff through all my surgeries.

“She’s always there, driving up to Ottawa or what not. Just everybody that helps, it’s just awesome. A lot of people to thank.”

Boucher scored 58 seconds after Drake Batherson made it 2-0 at 3:06 of the second period.

Winnipeg turned the puck over in their own end. Chabot got it near the point and sent it to Boucher, who shot it through defenceman Tyrel Bauer’s legs and past goalie Stuart Skinner.

Boucher became the second Senators skater to score a game-winning goal in his NHL debut, following Batherson (Nov. 15, 2018).

“Yeah, just a real special moment,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said of Boucher’s goal. “Any time a player plays his first game, you know he’s going to be nervous. And as a coach, you’re a little bit nervous for him as well.

“You can just see the excitement in him when he scored, but also the excitement in the rest of our team and our bench and our coaches when he scored as well.”

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Defenceman Jake Sanderson said the players were ecstatic.

“I was so happy. Honestly, I was freaking out on the bench and I thought everybody was, too,” Sanderson said.

“That was probably one of the best reactions I’ve seen of guys scoring their first NHL goal. So, everybody on our team knew Boosh’s path and how hard he’s worked, and to see him get rewarded like that and get the game winner, it was, you know, just so happy for him.”

ONE THING TO CHEER ABOUT

The Senators (14-6-2) extended their point streak to six games (5-0-1) and halted Winnipeg’s six-game win streak (10-9-3).

But there was one positive note in the Jets’ loss — rookie forward Viggo Bjorck scored his first NHL goal in his 22nd game.

After an Ottawa turnover behind their net, Winnipeg captain Adam Lowry got the puck and sent it out front to Bjorck for a quick shot past Linus Ullmark.

“The milestone is playing your first NHL game,” Lowry said. “But then, scoring your first NHL goal, that’s what we all dream about when we get the opportunity to play this game.

“So to see him achieve that dream was great. It’s just too bad it didn’t come with a win.”

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Bjorck, 18, was selected in the first round (eighth overall) in this year’s draft. The Swede had recorded four assists before his goal.

“Obviously, I got excited,” Bjorck said of his teammates swarming him on the ice after the goal. “I just saw Lows, who was happy for me, so that was cool.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.