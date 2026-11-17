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TORONTO – Jalen Brunson drilled a three-pointer with 1:25 left to play as the New York Knicks escaped with a 111-102 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday for the second game in a row.

Brunson had a game-high 31 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, as New York (8-6) again erased a 13-point Raptors lead after rallying to a 112-108 overtime win on Sunday.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds and added eight assists for the Knicks.

Ja’Kobe Walter scored 25 points, including a career-high seven three-pointers, as Toronto (5-9) lost its fifth straight.

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RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists after facing criticism for defensive lapses in Sunday’s loss.

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Scottie Barnes scored 20 points and pulled down four boards for Toronto.

TAKEAWAYS

Knicks: A 19-2 New York run closed out the first half, undoing the Raptors’ 13-point lead and giving the Knicks a 54-50 advantage heading into intermission. Although Toronto would briefly reclaim the lead in the fourth quarter, New York dominated the glass, outrebounding the hosts 44-23.

Raptors: There were fewer defensive lapses against the reigning NBA champions in the second game of their back-to-back, but Toronto still had flaws in its game. Toronto’s bench only managed 13 points to the Knicks’ 26. Four of the Raptors six turnovers came in the final quarter.

KEY MOMENT

Walter stripped Brunson of the ball and streaked down the court for a two-handed dunk with 5:04 left to play. It capped a 9-0 Raptors run, giving Toronto a 95-93 lead.

KEY STAT

Free throws were an issues for Toronto in both games against the Knicks. The Raptors were 10 for 19 (57 per cent) in Sunday’s loss and 10 for 18 (56 per cent) on Tuesday.

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UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Raptors: Host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.