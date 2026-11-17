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WINNIPEG – Tyler Boucher scored the game-winner in his NHL debut to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Boucher’s second-period goal helped the Senators (14-6-2) extend their point streak to six games (5-0-1) and halted Winnipeg’s six-game win streak.

Forward Drake Batherson scored on the power play for Ottawa, while Linus Ullmark made 19 saves.

Viggo Bjorck of the Jets scored his first NHL goal in his 22nd game and Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots for Winnipeg (10-9-3).

After a scoreless first period, Batherson recorded his 11th goal of the season at 3:06 of the second and Boucher’s goal followed 58 seconds later.

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Bjorck made it 2-1 at 9:24 of the middle frame.

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Boucher, 23, was selected 10th overall in the 2021 NHL draft, but battled with injuries for a number of seasons. He was recalled from the AHL Belleville Senators on Sunday.

Bjorck was Winnipeg’s first-round pick (eighth overall) in this year’s draft.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Fans chanted “Viggo, Viggo” after the 18-year-old Swede scored his first NHL goal in his 22nd game. After a Senators turnover behind their net, Winnipeg captain Adam Lowry got the puck and sent it out front to Bjorck for a quick shot past Ullmark. Mark Scheifele remains one goal away (379) from setting the franchise record for career goals.

Senators: Boucher scored after a Jets turnover in their own end. Thomas Chabot got the puck near the point and sent it to Boucher, who shot it through defenceman Tyrel Bauer’s legs and past Skinner. Boucher’s parents, Brian and Melissa, were in the stands and captured on the scoreboard video cheering for their son. Brian was an NHL goalie, playing 328 regular-season games for seven teams from 1999-2013. Ottawa, which went into the game last in the league on the power play (11.2 per cent), went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

KEY MOMENT

Winnipeg had a 6-on-4 advantage in the game’s final 47 seconds after Skinner was pulled and Tim Stutzle took a holding penalty, but the Jets’ two shots couldn’t beat Ullmark.

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KEY STAT

Ullmark continues to hold a hot blocker, boosting his record to 10-0-1.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Jets: Host the New York Islanders on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.