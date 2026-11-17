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MONTREAL – Tyson Philpot watched Davis Alexander smack-talk opponents between whistles and jaw at referees during Sunday’s Grey Cup loss.

The Montreal Alouettes receiver wouldn’t have his quarterback any other way.

“Davis is gonna play the way he plays, and I’m always gonna be with him,” Philpot said as the Alouettes cleaned out their lockers Tuesday at Olympic Stadium.

Though he rushed for a second-half touchdown, Alexander threw for just 226 yards and one TD while completing 58 per cent of his passes in a 37-30 defeat to the Edmonton Elks, a far cry from the levels he reached during a spectacular regular season that earned him the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award.

The star pivot lost in the championship game for the second consecutive season and has since faced widespread criticism on social media, with fans — and some former players — suggesting he needs to keep his emotions in check to succeed in the big game.

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“He gets a little bit too fired up in some instances,” former CFL quarterback Darian Durant said on 620 CKRM in Regina. “He’ll learn with experience that if he can stay calm, cool and collected, especially in pressure-packed situations, those can lead to better decisions.”

Former Edmonton defensive tackle Eddie Steele, meanwhile, wrote on social media that Alexander “has some growing up and maturing to do.”

“He is now universally known (as) a ‘complainer’ by everyone,” added the Canadian.

While Philpot wouldn’t agree with that characterization, he also said Alexander’s fiery approach is what makes him great.

“Davis Alexander is who Davis Alexander is, and you can’t take away what he did this season. And if he isn’t those things that you say, does he play as good as he plays?” said the Delta, B.C., product, who set a Canadian receiving yards record as his quarterback’s favourite target. “He’s a man that plays with his emotions on his sleeve. He’s confident, he’s got swagger.”

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“The media is always going to say one thing about him or whatever, but at the end of the day, he’s the same as everyone else,” Philpot added. “He could have played better. I could have played better. We all could have played better.”

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Alexander’s temper flared a few times Sunday, particularly after Elks defensive lineman Malik Carney slammed him to the turf in the third quarter.

Alouettes head coach Jason Maas unsuccessfully challenged the play for roughing the passer, while Alexander — who played through a hamstring injury in the 2025 Grey Cup — favoured his right shoulder the rest of the game.

After wearing a sling around his throwing arm at his post-game news conference, Alexander was unavailable to reporters Tuesday as he underwent medical evaluation.

“I know the league reviewed it,” Montreal receiver Tyler Snead said of the non-call. “We might think differently or a certain way. Obviously, we’re a little more biased, but I mean, the league called what they called.”

Snead, who finished second behind Philpot in receiving yards this season, also staunchly defended Alexander.

“I love the way he plays the game. I love the way he goes about it,” he said. “Plays with his heart on his sleeve and it’s contagious. That makes us get more into it. It makes us play harder and it makes us rally behind him.”

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“If your leader of the team is going out there acting soft and playing soft, then your team is gonna be soft. He’s not like that,” he continued. “He’s a tough guy. He plays through injuries, he plays through a lot … he was the head of the whole team all year. He played that way all year and he got us to the point we were at.”

Alexander finished second in the CFL with 5,257 passing yards and 35 TDs, against just four interceptions, on 72.1 per cent completions in leading the Alouettes to a league-best 14-4 record.

His competitive fire between whistles, like his highlight-reel plays, were a constant throughout the season — but one overshadowed the other Sunday.

“Disappointed, embarrassed in myself, not anybody else,” Alexander said afterwards. “If you’re the best player in the league, you should go and win that.”

TAKING THE BLAME

While Alexander shouldered the blame, middle linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku said Montreal’s defence didn’t hold up its end of the bargain. Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo, Alexander’s former mentor with the Alouettes, scored four touchdowns, including two rushing majors.

“We should have won that game with 30 points,” said Cantin-Arku, of Lévis, Que. “We let Cody look like Lamar Jackson out there. So no, this one, it hurts. It’s on us, and I know we’ll be better.”

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NFL CALLING?

After leading the league with 1,809 receiving yards in 16 games, Philpot knows he might have some NFL teams calling next spring. He expects to pick up the phone.

“You guys know what kind of money gets made over there, so I want to do what’s best for my family,” said Philpot, who’s under contract as the CFL’s highest-paid receiver through 2027. “My family is here right now, but of course, if there’s opportunities and it makes the most sense for me, I’ll definitely be open.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.