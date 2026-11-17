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Toronto and the surrounding areas are getting another stretch of unusually warm weather in the middle of fall.

Environment Canada is forecasting clear and sunny weather and temperatures hitting 13 degrees on Tuesday in Toronto.

The agency says temperatures will hit a high of 14 degrees on Wednesday, 13 degrees on Thursday and 14 degrees on Friday.

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The average high for Toronto on Nov. 17 historically has been 7.8 degrees.

The Weather Network says current warm and dry conditions are forecast to dominate across Ontario over the next several days.

The network says mild air is being pulled form the south due to an upper-level troughing pattern over the western half of North America, triggering the development of a strong ridge over the east.

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It says temperatures will likely reach the mid-teens across southwestern Ontario into next weekend.

The network says it can’t rule out temperatures approaching the 20-degree mark over the next 10 days in some areas of the region.