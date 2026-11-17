Send this page to someone via email

Cornell University is launching a review of Greek life on campus following reports of a gang rape at a fraternity house in 2024 and an ensuing lawsuit that has captured international attention.

The review will focus on the Greek system’s integration with housing and residential life on campus and evaluate its future, the university president, Michael Kotlikoff, wrote in an open letter to the Cornell community on Monday, adding that details of the overhaul will be announced in due course.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know many in our community have lost confidence in the Cornell administration’s ability to prevent and respond to sexual violence,” Kotlikoff wrote, noting that the administration had “fallen short” when it came to protecting students.

The announcement marks the university’s latest response to outrage over its handling of a former student’s report that she was drugged and sexually assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house. The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, sued Cornell and seven men in September.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Last month, Cornell students thronged a campus plaza to protest the university’s response to the allegations.

The review will build on recommendations set out to improve overall campus safety and reshape social environments, the letter said, and will include plans to expand nighttime events that are not centred around alcohol, a reevaluation of the school’s drug and alcohol policies and the broadening of its undergraduate curriculum around sexual health, wellbeing, and consent.

“All these efforts are in service of our goal to cultivate a culture of care and shared responsibility to keep each other safe,” the letter reads.

“It is a culture that encourages speaking up, stepping forward, and taking responsibility to care for and support each other – because how Cornell shows up for you, and how you show up for each other, truly matters,” it continues.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The Cornell University campus in Ithaca, New York, US, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Cornell suspended or expelled several students following an internal investigation and banned the fraternity where the alleged gang rape took place from campus. It subsequently prohibited all fraternity parties for the rest of the academic year and handed the New York State Police a role in investigating sex crimes on campus.

The men accused have denied wrongdoing, and none have been criminally charged.

Kotlikoff has faced criticism for his handling of the case, including his acknowledgment that he never read the campus police report of the alleged assault and did not follow up on the outcome of the investigations.

He has defended the university’s disciplinary process and said administrators were barred from interfering in criminal investigations.

His letter came about a week after Cornell’s Faculty Senate passed a vote of no confidence in the institution’s ability to address sexual assault on campus.

Story continues below advertisement

Jane Doe’s lawyers, Thomas Giuffra and Whitney Seals, said in a statement to the Associated Press that while they welcomed action by Cornell to address sexual assault on campus, “words, task forces, and prospective reviews cannot erase years of institutional inaction.”

“Jane Doe welcomes any genuine effort that prevents another student from enduring what she suffered. However, meaningful reform requires full transparency into how past reports of sexual violence were mishandled, real consequences for those responsible, and a permanent end to a culture that prioritizes institutional reputation over student safety,” they said.

An independent review of the university’s handling of sexual assault, led by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, is underway. Kotlikoff said its findings would guide longer-term changes to how Cornell handles allegations of sexual misconduct.

— with files from the Associated Press