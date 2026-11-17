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Steps are being taken to resume work after a Saskatoon wildlife rehabilitation centre was forced to pause animal intakes.

The licence was revoked and intakes were paused, after the founder of Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation (LSWR), Jan Shadick, was convicted of committing technical breaches of permit conditions as laid out in Saskatchewan’s Wildlife Act. LSWR said the alleged infringements were immediately corrected and no animals were harmed.

“The breaches were related to photos of animals being handled with bare hands, the procedure for handling deceased wildlife, and the minimum standards for an otter enclosure,” the rehabilitation organization wrote in a statement posted to social media Friday.

Speaking with reporters at the province’s legislature on Monday, Saskatchewan environment minister Darlene Rowden told reporters that the revocation of the licence was mandated in the act. She noted that the rehabilitation work may resume shortly.

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“What is happening currently, is the team in the Ministry of Environment is working with an applicant to become certified to hold the licence so that the animals can stay in place,” Rowden said, adding that provincial officials hope to approve that new applicant “as soon as possible.”

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While animal intakes at the rehab centre remain on pause, its social media statement pointed people in need of its services to the other rehabilitative centres posted on the Saskatchewan government’s website. It lists eight facilities that can accept animals – three of those are raccoon-specific rescues. One only permits bats and another allows all native Saskatchewan bird species.

None of the sites accept animals deemed to be dangerous, including coyotes, moose and adult mule deer.

Responding to LSWR’s criticism that “there are serious legal and factual issues with the province’s decision to cancel (Shadick’s) licence,” Rowden said time will tell as the investigation unfolds.

“There’s rules in The Wildlife Act on this. They need to be followed and I’m sure the best outcome, the correct outcome, will happen in the end,” she continued.

“Her licence was pulled because she pled guilty.”

Rowden said she did not know the specifics of the centre’s case and could not say whether future work will be done on the act to address the rehabilitator’s concerns with the proceedings.