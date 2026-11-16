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Bell Canada is reporting a sharp rise in copper wire thefts from company facilities in three communities in Nova Scotia.

The telecom giant issued a statement Monday saying that between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, it recorded a total of 66 incidents of theft and vandalism in Oxford and Kerrs Mill in northern Nova Scotia, as well as in Elmsdale, north of Halifax.

The company says the 29 incidents reported in Oxford represent an almost fourfold increase when compared with the same period last year.

In Kerrs Mill, the number of incidents doubled to reach 26 incidents this year.

In Elmsdale, about an hour’s drive north of Halifax, there were 11 reports of theft and vandalism this year after no incidents were reported in 2025.

1:48 Concerns about the growing problem of copper theft

Bell says that in each of these 66 occurrences, business and residential customers risked losing phone, internet or cellular service and, in some cases, the ability to call 911.

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The company says repairs resulting from thefts and vandalism can take from 12 hours to several days to complete.

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“The stolen copper is worth almost nothing, but every incident costs telecommunications providers a great deal,” Bell said in a statement. “There are also significant costs for residents and businesses who are disconnected from essential communications services.”

The company says it’s working with police and using alarms, surveillance and other measures to prevent these crimes and identify offenders.

“Given the increase in several Nova Scotia communities, Bell would like to … encourage residents to report suspicious activity around telecommunications infrastructure to police or Crime Stoppers,” the company’s statement said.