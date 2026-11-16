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Sports

Raptors emphasize accountability after Knicks loss

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2026 2:48 pm
3 min read
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TORONTO – RJ Barrett understands why Toronto Raptors fans are frustrated, but he hopes they can be more patient.

Barrett, from nearby Mississauga, Ont., spoke at length after Raptors practice at OVO Athletic Centre on Monday, less than a day after Toronto’s disappointing 112-108 overtime loss to the New York Knicks.

“I’m gonna be real. I think there’s a lot of overreaction with a lot of stuff,” said Barrett. “People don’t really know what our schemes are, what we’re trying to give up, what we’re trying to take away.

“I think that there were certain things (that) I’ve got to be better with, and it’s more mental stuff.”

Barrett said he specifically regretted a switch he did not make on Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson in the fourth quarter as Toronto surrendered a 13-point lead. He said he understood that facing hard questions from reporters and criticism from fans was part of the job of being a professional athlete.

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“I mean, that’s what I’m here for, you know what I mean? It’s supposed to be like that. I expect it. I expect it to be like that,” said Barrett, who repeatedly said he took responsibility for some of his team’s lapses in the loss. “It means if people have those expectations of me, or that’s what’s expected of me, that means I have the ability to do it. I’ve shown that I could do it.

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“So just right now, it’s a tough moment for us, but it’s still the beginning of the season. We still have more than enough time to turn this around.”

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The Raptors (5-8) have lost four in a row, including close games to the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and New York, all divisional rivals and playoff contenders. Toronto hosts the Knicks (7-6) again on Tuesday, then welcomes the Washington Wizards (4-10) to Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

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Barrett said that although it’s been a disappointing stretch, his mindset is to just stay even-keeled, especially with superstar forward Kawhi Leonard out as he recovers from swelling in his left knee.

“Has anybody ever won 82 games? Has anybody ever always played great?” said Barrett. “Especially with new pieces we have with Kawhi here, you know what I mean? Last year, Brandon (Ingram) played 79 games, so this year, it’s something different.

“That’s just what the reality of it is. It’s something different that we have to now figure out, and we have to fix because I think we’re also better players, and we’re a better team than we were last year.”

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said the Raptors had a productive film session Monday morning, focusing much of their attention on the final eight minutes of regulation and overtime against New York.

“(It) showed us that we did a lot of great stuff, but that we did not sustain it over the 48 minutes,” said Rajakovic. “For three quarters and four minutes, we were focused, locked in. We were doing what we were supposed to do.

“We created a good lead there in a fourth quarter, and then some mental mistakes, lack of communication, led to giving them life in that fourth quarter, and that’s something that we need to clean up.”

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Sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who started at centre ahead of Jakob Poeltl, appreciated the post-mortem discussion of the loss with Rajakovic and his teammates.

“Especially when that accountability is coming from your teammates, and when somebody’s pointing you out on something that you messed up in the game,” said Murray-Boyles. “That’s really big for all of us. I feel like it’s different coming from a coach.

“Respectfully, it just means something different when it’s actually your teammates holding you accountable and knowing you can be better. It just builds confidence in you.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.

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