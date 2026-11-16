Former Leafs executive Bill Watters dies at 83

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TORONTO – Bill Watters, the former Toronto Maple Leafs executive, player agent and broadcaster whose career spanned decades in Canadian hockey, has died at 83.

The Maple Leafs announced his death Sunday. His family also confirmed his death in an announcement that did not state a cause.

Watters joined the Maple Leafs as assistant general manager in October 1991 and spent 12 seasons in the front office, working under Cliff Fletcher, Ken Dryden and Pat Quinn. His responsibilities included player contracts, overseeing the club’s American Hockey League affiliate in St. John’s, N.L., and handling day-to-day hockey operations.

He briefly served as interim general manager after Fletcher stepped down in May 1997, before Dryden took over that August.

Former team captain Mats Sundin, now the Maple Leafs’ senior executive adviser of hockey operations, paid tribute to Watters in a statement released by the team.

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“Bill cared deeply about the Leafs, the city of Toronto, and the people around him,” Sundin said. “Personally, his support and kindness meant a great deal to me, and I will always cherish the relationship we fostered during our time together.”

Known as “Wilbur” to his friends, Watters first became influential in hockey as a player agent working for Alan Eagleson. He left in 1980 to establish Branada Sports Management with Rick Curran, representing clients including former Leafs captain Rick Vaive.

Watters was let go by Toronto in June 2003 as the Leafs sought a new front office leader after removing Pat Quinn’s general manager duties. Popular with Toronto reporters, Watters was known for explaining sensitive issues and making himself available when others in the organization did not return calls.

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“I had 12 wonderful years with the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Watters said at the time. “It’s something I’ll never forget. I have no regrets whatsoever.”

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He joined Rogers Sportsnet that September as a hockey commentator and also hosted shows on Toronto’s AM 640.

“I’m very comfortable discussing any subject in hockey, whether it is coaching strategy, players, or negotiations,” Watters said in a statement announcing his Sportsnet hiring.

“I know the labour situation, from both sides, because I was an agent for 20 years.”

Watters was Bob McCown’s first co-host on Prime Time Sports when it launched in 1989 and provided colour commentary alongside play-by-play man Joe Bowen on Leafs radio broadcasts.

“For so many years we partnered together on the air, but we were (soul) mates off it,” Bowen wrote Sunday on social media.

Broadcaster Jeff Marek, who worked alongside Watters on Toronto radio, remembered him as a friend and teacher.

“A dear friend, radio partner, and kind soul who taught me about how the game really worked,” Marek wrote on social media. “Sitting next to him for years was an incredible education coupled with great laughs.”

TSN broadcaster Darren Dreger described Watters as “knowledgeable, connected and bombastic in the best way possible.”

“Wilbur was often the life of the party … on and off the air,” Dreger wrote.

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Born and raised in Orillia, Ont., Watters first distinguished himself in football. He played fullback and linebacker at the University of Toronto from 1961 to 1964, earning league all-star honours in his final two seasons and winning the Johnny Copp Trophy as the team’s most valuable player in 1964.

The Toronto Argonauts selected him second overall in the CFL draft, but he never played professionally. After graduating from the University of Toronto, he worked as a physical education teacher before leaving the classroom to become a player agent.

Watters ran the Orr Walton Sports Camp in Orillia and worked with Canada’s teams at the 1977 and 1978 world hockey championships. He was also a founder and part-owner of the Toronto Rock lacrosse team.

The family announcement said Watters is survived by his wife of 61 years, Naddy, son Brad, daughter Lori Roberts and five grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.