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The son of Winnipeg Jets legend Dale Hawerchuk says it was “surreal” to see Mark Scheifele pass his father to become the team’s all-time leading scorer.

Hawerchuk’s son, Eric, spoke with 680 CJOB Monday afternoon — days after Scheifele registered his career 930th point. Hawerchuk had held the title since December 984.

“It’s kind of surreal, the way it all shook out. Dale coached Mark in Barrie. Then, the Jets drafted him with the first pick, and he ends up being the guy that passes all his records,” Eric said.

“And I think that sometimes life is stranger than fiction. It’s a really, really cool, very emotional thing.”

Dale Hawerchuk died in August of 2020 of stomach cancer. His legacy as a playmaker, captain and community figure is recognized with a bronze statue near Canada Life Centre at True North Square in downtown Winnipeg.

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When Scheifele broke the record Saturday, Eric sent a celebratory text message, saying “we’ll talk about the sappy stuff later.”

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“A lot of these guys, when my dad first started coaching them, they (may have been) playing at a lower level. But he had a pretty good eye to find guys that really, really wanted it. And they kind of would bond over that,” he continued.

“They both really wanted to work hard and do whatever it took. And I think that’s where Mark and Dale really got along.”

Until recently, Hawerchuk’s record appeared to be set in stone. The original Jets franchise records were not connected to the franchise that relocated from Atlanta and took over the Jets name. The statistics were amalgamated before the start of this season.

“I do want to thank the NHL for doing the right thing and moving the records back to Winnipeg,” Eric said. “Those records were just sitting there with nobody to pass them.”

“I’m happy for Mark and I hope he passes the goal record tomorrow (Tuesday) night.”

The forward is one goal away from surpassing his mentor to become the franchise goals record holder as well. He holds several other Jets records, including career games played, overtime points and goals and 20-goal seasons, the team said in a news release Saturday night.

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Scheifele was also named the NHL’s first star of the week for the week ending on Nov. 15.

More than anything, Dale would be pleased to see his student doing well, and the team winning, his son said.

Eric and his family are hoping to return to Winnipeg soon, he added.

“We’re hoping to come out there later in the season and do something special for Mark for passing these records.”