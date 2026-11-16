One hospitalized after fire at Montreal apartment building

One person was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out in Montreal on Sunday afternoon.
The fire began around 3:30 p.m. in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, on Riviera Street at the corner of Riverdale Boulevard.
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About 150 firefighters responded to the blaze at the three-storey building, which contains 73 apartments.
Firefighters got control of the blaze at around 10:45 p.m., and ten people were taken in by the Red Cross.
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Fire investigators are at the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.
The condition of the person taken to hospital was not immediately available.
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