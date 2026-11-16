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Canada

One hospitalized after fire at Montreal apartment building

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2026 1:26 pm
1 min read
A firefighter puts gear away after responding to an alarm in Pointe Claire, a borough of Montreal, Thursday March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A firefighter puts gear away after responding to an alarm in Pointe Claire, a borough of Montreal, Thursday March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
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One person was taken to a hospital after a fire broke out in Montreal on Sunday afternoon.

The fire began around 3:30 p.m. in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough, on Riviera Street at the corner of Riverdale Boulevard.

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About 150 firefighters responded to the blaze at the three-storey building, which contains 73 apartments.

Firefighters got control of the blaze at around 10:45 p.m., and ten people were taken in by the Red Cross.

Fire investigators are at the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which remains unknown.

The condition of the person taken to hospital was not immediately available.

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