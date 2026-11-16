Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

CNRL buying Advantage Energy in deal valued at $2.53B, including debt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2026 3:25 pm
2 min read
FILE: An oil drilling rig operates surrounded by canola and hay fields near Cremona, Alta., Monday, July 12, 2021. View image in full screen
FILE: An oil drilling rig operates surrounded by canola and hay fields near Cremona, Alta., Monday, July 12, 2021. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary-based Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is adding to its footprint in the Montney and Charlie Lake areas of northwestern Alberta with a deal to buy Advantage Energy Ltd. for $2.53 billion, including debt.

The acquisition includes about 79,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production and undeveloped light oil and liquids-rich natural gas lands near Canadian Natural’s existing operations near Grande Prairie, Alta.

“Advantage Energy is an excellent strategic fit for Canadian Natural,” said CNRL president Scott Stauth in a news release Monday.

“The acquisition builds on our significant Montney and Charlie Lake positions and provides additional synergies of scale to further improve on area efficiencies.”

Under the offer, Canadian Natural will pay $13.55 per Advantage share in cash.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The deal, which requires Advantage shareholder and other regulatory approvals, is targeted to close in the first quarter of 2027.

Story continues below advertisement

“Advantage has built a premier business over the last 25 years, with top-tier well performance, significant owned and operated infrastructure, a deep drilling inventory in the Montney and Charlie Lake, and a relentless cost focus,” said board chair and interim CEO John Festival.

“Following an extensive review of our strategic alternatives, the board concluded that this transaction is the best path to crystallize the value we have created by delivering an immediate and meaningful premium to our shareholders.”

Desjardins Securities analyst Robert Mann said in a note Monday that Canadian Natural seems to be paying full price for Advantage, which is “somewhat against the grain” of the company’s typical strategy of making acquisitions at low points in the market.

“However, the rationale is consistent with (Canadian Natural’s) strategy of consolidating assets where it can drive area efficiencies, particularly after reaching its net debt target, as announced alongside (third-quarter) results,” Mann wrote.

“Importantly, management reiterated that its target of returning 100 per cent of free cash flow through share repurchases remains intact despite the transaction.”

Mann added that the Competition Act review would be the main upcoming milestone to watch, given delays on some of Canadian Natural’s recent deals.

Click to play video: 'Energy giant Shell expands in Canada with $22B deal; what it means?'
Energy giant Shell expands in Canada with $22B deal; what it means?
Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices