Quebec police investigate Granby shooting that left one dead, one injured

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A man in his 30s is dead and a woman was badly injured after what police are calling a targeted shooting in Granby, in the province’s Eastern Townships.

Quebec provincial police say local police were called to a home at around 6 p.m. on Saturday after three suspects entered and opened fire.

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Sgt. Louis-Philippe Ruel says the man was killed on site while the female victim was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

A third person who was present at the home wasn’t injured.

Ruel says the man who died was known to police.

He says the shooting didn’t appear to be random and the victims were likely targeted.

There were no arrests as of Monday morning.