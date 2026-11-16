2 injured after passenger jet, UPS cargo plane collide at Miami Airport

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A UPS cargo plane and a Copa Airlines passenger jet collided at a taxiway intersection at Miami International Airport, where one aircraft’s wingtip struck the nose of another, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the Copa flight was taxiing to the gate and the UPS flight was taxiing for departure to Bogota, Colombia when the collision took place.

“The wingtip of a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck the nose of a UPS Boeing 767 while the airplanes were taxiing at Miami International Airport. Air traffic controllers had told the UPS crew to give way to the Copa flight,” the FAA added.

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“The FAA is investigating the incident that occurred around 9 p.m. local time on Saturday, Nov. 14,” the FAA said in a statement.

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In a news release, Copa Airlines said that the collision took place shortly after landing from Panama City.

“According to preliminary information, there was a collision between a cargo aircraft and the left wing end of the Boeing 737-800NG while both aircraft were traveling through the airport’s taxiways,” Copa Airlines said.

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Two people on the Copa Airlines plane, which was carrying 172 passengers, suffered “minor” injuries and received treatment from paramedics at the scene.

Photos taken at the scene show the UPS plane nose with a horizontal gash on one side and a larger hole in the middle.

“UPS flight 358, a B767 (N336UP) was taxiing to runway and was instructed to give way to a taxiing Copa Airlines flight 427, a B737 (HP-1826CMP), which was taxiing to the gate,” the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told Global News.

“UPS358 did not stop, and the left winglet of CMP427 impacted the nose of UPS358. There was substantial damage to the UPS airplane. The damage assessment to the Copa airplane has not yet been completed,” the NTSB added.

The NTSB said that it has opened an investigation into the collision and a preliminary report is expected within 30 days.

Greg Chin, Communications Division Director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department told Global News that flights were directed to other taxiways so there was no impact on airport operations after the collision.

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Global News has reached out to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Copa Airlines for further comment, but has not received a response.

On audio recorded by ATC.com, a pilot on the UPS plane told air traffic control that he went too far at the intersection and his plane was clipped by the Copa flight. Air traffic control told the UPS pilot that he was supposed to yield to the Copa aircraft, The Associated Press reports.

UPS Airlines said it was “aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft on the ground in Miami” in a statement post to X.

“Our crew is safe, and we are committed to working with authorities to determine what happened,” the statement added. “The safety of our employees and the public is our highest priority.”

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The incident took place one day after the FAA experienced a technical problem that resulted in issuing a nationwide ground stop.

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“The ground stop was issued out of an abundance of caution. Safety is, and will always remain, the FAA’s highest priority. We will never compromise the safety of the flying public,” the FAA said in a statement on Sunday.

“The system was made stable and air traffic resumed as of 8:15 p.m. that same day. Recovery to normal operations will be slow and steady. We ask for your patience as airlines work to get you to your destination,” the statement added.

The FAA said that the outage was caused after the legacy equipment “became unstable when data began flooding the FAA FTI network, at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds.”

“This disrupted the system and created instability with aircraft communications and radar feeds,” the FAA added.

The FAA also notes that it has “no indication” that the outage was caused by a “cyberattack or an outside nefarious actor” because on all available evidence.

—With files from The Associated Press