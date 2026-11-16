4 people charged with manslaughter after death of 33-year-old in Winnipeg

Four people have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 33-year-old Kyle Andrew Devon Jerome.
Jerome died in hospital on Oct. 21, after officers responded to a reported assault around 8:20 p.m. at the 100 block of Henry Avenue, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release. He was a Métis citizen who was living in the city.
Police have arrested three adults and one teenager in relation to the homicide investigation.
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On Nov. 3, Yannick Lanneville, 32, was arrested. Lanneville is facing a manslaughter charge, as well as two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.
Two other men, 31-year-old Nathan Junior McKay and 23-year-old Hunter Ovid Mason, were arrested on Nov. 9.
McKay is facing a charge of manslaughter, as well as four counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Mason is also facing a manslaughter charge, in addition to one count of possession of a scheduled substance, methamphetamine, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.
A female 17-year-old is also facing a charge of manslaughter following her arrest on Friday. Her name was not released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
All the accused have been detained in custody.
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