Mack urges Fajardo to return after Grey Cup win

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CALGARY – They had such a good time this season that Austin Mack can’t see why Cody Fajardo would want to step away from the Edmonton Elks.

Fajardo threw two TD passes and ran for two more to lead Edmonton to a 37-30 Grey Cup win over the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday. Shortly after being named the game MVP, Fajardo said he’ll again spend time this off-season pondering his CFL future.

Once Edmonton cemented the victory, Mack and Fajardo shared an emotional embrace and could be seen exchanging words. When asked what the nature of the conversation was, Mack said he was direct and to the point.

“I was telling him we’ve got to have a dynasty here; he better not retire,” Mack said. “Man, two for two, me and him in the Grey Cup.

“That’s a good record right there. That guy just had the best year of his life, and I can’t wait.”

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With Fajardo standing not too far away, Mack then broke into the chant of, “One more year. One more year. One more year.”

Fajardo and Mack won their first Grey Cup together with Montreal in 2023, when Fajardo also earned MVP honours. The Alouettes traded the veteran quarterback to Edmonton in December 2025.

Mack remained with Montreal through the 2025 season, when the Alouettes reached another Grey Cup but fell 25-17 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Montreal released Mack on Jan. 26, 2026, ahead of a reported $45,000 bonus due Feb. 1.

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The six-foot-one, 208-pound receiver wasn’t out of work for long, signing with Edmonton as a free agent. Fajardo helped make that happen, with Mack saying his former teammate called him repeatedly in an effort to lure him to Alberta.

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The move certainly paid off as both Mack and Fajardo had the best seasons of their respective CFL careers.

Fajardo established career highs in passing yards (4,788) and TDs (25). Mack had 82 catches for 1,254 yards and nine TDs.

Montreal did a good job containing Mack on Sunday, limiting him to one catch for 15 yards. But unheralded rookie Joshua Cephus stepped up with four receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

“That’s the thing, he’s a guy that’s kind of been here the entire year,” Mack said of Cephus. “The way they were playing us, somebody else had to step up.

“He was the guy who stepped up and made some big plays.”

It was enough to give Edmonton its 15th Grey Cup title and first since 2015. It was also the franchise’s first championship since adopting the Elks name in 2021.

The victory also capped a remarkable turnaround for Edmonton. After finishing last in the West Division with a 7-11 record and missing the playoffs last season, the Elks climbed to first place with a 13-5 mark this year.

Edmonton defensive lineman Malik Carney also celebrated his second straight Grey Cup title. Carney finished second in the CFL with 11 sacks in his first season with the Elks after helping Saskatchewan defeat Montreal in last year’s championship game.

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“We didn’t play perfect, but we did play hard, we did play fast, and we did stand on our fundamentals,” said Carney, who anchored the CFL’s No. 1-ranked defence. “I couldn’t be more proud of these guys, believing the whole way.

“They left their blood, sweat and tears on the field and we came out victorious.”

The championship was a poetic one for second-year Elks head coach Mark Kilam, who spent 20 seasons as an assistant coach with the Calgary Stampeders (2005-24) before being released.

Kilam downplayed his return to Calgary and the significance of winning his first Grey Cup as a head coach in the stadium he had long called home. But Mack knows the victory was a big one for Kilam.

“I think it’s huge for him,” Mack said. “I’m just so proud to be a part of his team; I’m just so proud of him.

“I know it’s a lot for him, but, man, I can’t wait to party with him.”

Despite the circumstances surrounding his departure from Montreal, Mack said he felt no sense of vindication Sunday.

“Being the champs, there’s nothing sweeter than that honestly,” he said. “Regardless of being able to win one over that organization, I’ve got nothing but the utmost respect and love for those people over there.

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“And to be able to do it with another organization, it’s just as magical. We’re in a pretty exclusive group in Edmonton; I’m just blessed to be a part of it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026.