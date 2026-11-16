‘Fresh slate’: Former Manitoba PC leader set to take new seat as Independent

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There should be a familiar face in a new chair in the Manitoba legislature Tuesday when politicians return for a new session.

Obby Khan, former leader of the province’s Progressive Conservatives, says he plans to take his seat in the assembly as an Independent, after attending virtually since he dramatically resigned from the Opposition in late September.

“I look forward to being back, physically,” Khan said in an interview.

“The throne speech is sort of a new session, a fresh slate.”

Khan stepped down as leader, and away from the party entirely, after accusing some caucus members of working to oust him.

He said he stands by the decision, even if it now means far fewer resources and reach without a party system behind him as he represents the constituents of Fort Whyte.

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However, he maintains it’s still possible to make a difference.

He pointed to the work of Cindy Lamoureux in the last session. The province’s lone Liberal legislature member managed the rare feat of getting a private member’s bill passed.

“There could be an argument made that Cindy accomplished more by passing the Autism Strategy Act than the PC caucus did in the last session,” said Khan.

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While he led the Tories for much of that session, Khan said the party’s decision to allow the legislature to wrap a week early was one of its mistakes.

“To end that session early, I think, is a miscalculation. What I understand, the PCs got nothing in return for that,” he said.

“Question period and debating resolution is a very, very important part of the legislature. And I think that is something that you should not give up easily.”

The PC caucus said in a statement that they wish Khan well and that they’re focused on the issues that are important to Manitobans during the upcoming session.

Mark Wasyliw, the legislature member for Fort Garry, said working as an Independent can be liberating.

Wasyliw, who was booted from the NDP caucus by Premier Wab Kinew in 2024, said he’s had the freedom to bring forward ideas that he didn’t have under his former party.

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“If you had an idea for a bill, it never went anywhere, because everything had to come through the leader’s office.”

While the chances of getting private member’s bills passed is slim, it increases the possibility of getting the idea passed in the future.

“You may not be able to get it over the finish line, but it doesn’t mean that at some point it won’t,” said Wasyliw.

As an example, Manitoba employers can no longer demand sick notes for short illnesses, something a backbencher put forward about a decade ago and that the NDP passed into law last session.

One of the biggest levers an Independent has is when unanimous consent is needed, said Alex Marland, a professor of Canadian politics at Acadia University.

“There’ll be times where all members of all parties in the legislature want to rush something forward,” he said.

“You can be an Independent and say, ‘I’m not moving that forward, I’m not giving you my consent unless you get something from my constituents.'”

But for the most part, those not affiliated with a party are at a sharp disadvantage.

“The support networks, access to researchers, all these things are greatly diminished,” Marland said.

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“Then if you choose to seek re-election, your ability to run for re-election — there’s fundraising rules and other things that make it very complicated for you.”

Khan, who played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and started a business called Shawarma Khan before getting into politics, said he hasn’t yet made a decision on whether he’ll run in the next year’s general election.